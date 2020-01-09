|
Sutton Mary from Grove Road. Died peacefully on 28th December. Loving Mother of Ruth, Jane and Paul. All are welcome to join us at a Service of Thanksgiving at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham, on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am. Please feel free to wear colours. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for The Stroke Association may be sent c/o Howard Chadwick Funeral Service 33 Benson Lane Crowmarsh OX10 8ED or made online via www.chadwicksfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020