SWANN John Phillip sadly passed away at home on 15th June 2020 aged 91 years. A devoted husband to the late Joyce, loving father to Carole and beloved grand father of Eugenie, Jenny and Ben he will be greatly missed by all. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. We regret that attendance must be limited but donations in John's memory if desired can be made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020
