TAYLOR Jonathan Michael, aged 77, passed away on 10th March 2020. A loving father, grandfather, husband, partner and a friend to so many. A big character with a big heart that will be sadly missed. Due to current circumstances, the funeral will be held for close family and friends only. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support ? RC Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound St., Newbury, RG14 6AE.
