|
|
THOMAS John Gruffydd 21st August 1945 - 15th November 2019. It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of John Gruffydd Thomas (aka JT), loving husband to Joan and wonderful dad to Geraint and Rachael. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all that knew him. John was funny and forthright with a naughty (often wicked!) sense of humour. A proud founder member of Tadley Rugby Club, he was as passionate about his rugby as he was his beloved Wales. Funeral service is to take place at the West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 6th December at 10:30, All welcome - please wear something red or Tadley Rugby Club colours. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research and British Heart Foundation" Maybe sent c/o Tadley Funeralcare 48 Bishopswood Road Tadley RG26 4HD Tel 0118 9814420
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 28, 2019