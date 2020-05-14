|
Thompson, June Muriel passed away peacefully at Gracewell care Home, Newbury on 2nd May 2020. Despite losing her husband (Patrick) 27 years ago, she had a long and happy life, adored by her two sons, Michael and Roger and their families, including six grandchildren. We will all miss you greatly mum and will never forget your laughter and the brightness of your wonderful smile. Our thanks to all the amazing carers at Gracewell for the dedicated care given to mum during her three and a half years there. Private Family Burial Service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Greenham on Saturday 23rd May 2020 (restricted attendance) Family flowers only, Donations if desired to RNIB.org.uk or Dementiauk.org C/O Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on May 14, 2020