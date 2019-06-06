|
THWAITE David George passed away on 31st May 2019, aged 74 years, after a short illness. A much love husband, father and grampy who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service at All Saints Church Brightwalton on Tuesday 18th June at 1:30pm followed by cremation at South Oxfordshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 6, 2019