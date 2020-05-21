Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TINKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TINKLER

Add a Memory
TINKLER Obituary
TINKLER Nathaniel Arthur "Nat" passed away peacefully aged 89 on Sunday 17th May 2020 at The North Hampshire Hospital. Reunited with his dearly loved wife Sylvia, dad of Alan and Joanne and grandad of Helen. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and forever in our hearts. A private cremation will be held. We hope to hold a Service of Thanksgiving for Nat's life at a future date. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association or Newbury Family Counselling Service c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -