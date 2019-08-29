|
|
TOWNSEND Mary Margaret Ann Nee Chandler sadly passed away on 18th August 2019 aged 73 years. Widow to the late Tony she will be greatly missed by her loving sisters and brother June, Geff, Joan and their families and by stepson Ian, Mary and family. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 3:45pm. Flowers are welcome or donations in Mary's memory if desired can be made to Dogs Trust Newbury c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road Newbury RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019