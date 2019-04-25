TROTMAN. Peggy, wife of the late David, formerly of North Stanmore Farm, Beedon and Leckhampstead, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 25th February 2019, in Devonshire House Care Home, Suffolk, a month short of her 97th birthday. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Jane, son-in-law David, grandsons Edward and Justin and great-grandsons Ben and Alex. A private cremation has been held in Suffolk. Her ashes will be interred in St Nicholas Church, Beedon alongside her beloved husband, on Friday 26th April at 11.30am. This will be followed by a Celebration of her Life at Donnington Valley Hotel. Everyone who knew Peggy is welcome to join the family either at the graveside or meet us at the Hotel. Please wear bright clothes. Donations in memory of Peggy to The Blue Cross and The National Animal Welfare Trust may be sent to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary