Trowbridge, Pauline Elizabeth (Betty) passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Richard, Jennifer, Jayne and Dawn, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Basingstoke crematorium on Friday 19th June at 9.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/.
Published in Newbury Today on June 18, 2020