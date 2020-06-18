Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trowbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trowbridge

Add a Memory
Trowbridge Obituary
Trowbridge, Pauline Elizabeth (Betty) passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Richard, Jennifer, Jayne and Dawn, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Basingstoke crematorium on Friday 19th June at 9.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/.
Published in Newbury Today on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -