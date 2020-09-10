|
Tully Teresa Mary born May 24th 1955, passed away at home on Thursday, August 27th, 2020, aged 65. Teresa, who gave her working life to the NHS at the RBH Reading, worked as a staff nurse, ward sister and bed manager for 38 years. Teresa, who was mother to Laura, Ben, Joe and Liam, grandmother to Lily and Georgia, and loving wife to husband Colin will be sadly missed by us all. A private cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Teresa can be made via the following link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teresatully.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020