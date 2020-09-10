Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tully

Add a Memory
Tully Obituary
Tully Teresa Mary born May 24th 1955, passed away at home on Thursday, August 27th, 2020, aged 65. Teresa, who gave her working life to the NHS at the RBH Reading, worked as a staff nurse, ward sister and bed manager for 38 years. Teresa, who was mother to Laura, Ben, Joe and Liam, grandmother to Lily and Georgia, and loving wife to husband Colin will be sadly missed by us all. A private cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Teresa can be made via the following link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teresatully.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -