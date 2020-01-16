|
TURNER Jean Mary passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on 7th January 2020 aged 87 years. Loving wife of T/L Harry Turner, she will be sadly missed by her children David, Paul, Julie, Derek, Kevin, Steven, Sandra, Andrew, Linda, Diana and by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and in laws. The funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made to the Royal British Legion for their Poppy Appeal c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020