Tuttle Liz. Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd February 2020 aged 70 years. Cherished wife of Jim and loving mother to Alistair, Janice, Rachel and Kevin. Will be sadly missed by her family including 14 grandchildren and all her friends. Private funeral service will take place at West Wiltshire Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 1.00pm followed by a Colourful Celebration of Life Service at St James Church Devizes at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired ,given to MS Salisbury District c/o John Stuart Devizes 01380 729459
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
