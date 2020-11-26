|
Vince, David Arthur passed away peacefully on 17th November 2020 aged 87 years. Very much loved husband of Diana and loving father to Edward and Catharine and grandfather to George, Lucy, Emily, Sam and Oliver. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A small private family funeral will be held Taunton Crematorium followed by a memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to Parkinson's UK c/o Friendship & Son's Funeral Directors, Unit 7, Barle Enterprise Centre, Dulverton TA22 9BF Tel: 01398 324590.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020