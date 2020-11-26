Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vince

Add a Memory
Vince Obituary
Vince, David Arthur passed away peacefully on 17th November 2020 aged 87 years. Very much loved husband of Diana and loving father to Edward and Catharine and grandfather to George, Lucy, Emily, Sam and Oliver. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A small private family funeral will be held Taunton Crematorium followed by a memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to Parkinson's UK c/o Friendship & Son's Funeral Directors, Unit 7, Barle Enterprise Centre, Dulverton TA22 9BF Tel: 01398 324590.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -