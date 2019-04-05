Home

VIVEASH. Walter. Known as Eric 22.5.28 - 14.2.19. Susan David and Victoria would like to acknowledge the professional input given to Eric during his long illness. In particular Osprey and Neptune wards at Great Western Hospital. Staff at Thatcham Hospital, Dr. Conroy at Hungerford Surgery plus all care organisations and charities that assisted Eric on a daily basis. Thank you to Brendoncare, Froxfield Care Home who assisted Eric with a dignified and peaceful passing. Finally to Liz Waterhouse, Scheme Manager at Sovereign Housing for her care and consideration beyond the call of duty.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
