|
|
Vosper Terence (Devon) passed away peacefully at home on 15th August 2020 after a long illness. A dear Husband of Margaret and a much loved Father to Stuart and Simon. The Funeral Service will take place at Basingstoke Crematorium and will be attended by close family only. Donations, if desired, are in favour of St. Michael's Hospice and can be made online at www.tmfunerals.co.uk. All enquiries to L Titcombe & Family Independent Funeral Directors on 01635 299900.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020