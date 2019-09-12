Home

WALKER Ron. Passed away peacefully at home in Hungerford on 7th September 2019 aged 82 years. Much loved husband of the late Glenis, loving Dad to Ricky, Corinne and Andrew, father in law to Philip, Kay and Sue, Gramp to Melissa, Daniel, Ryan, Adele and Charisse, Great Grampy to Esme, Imogen, Arlo and Max. Funeral Service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 4th October 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, however donations to benefit Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019
