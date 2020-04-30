|
WATKINS. Ralph, passed away peacefully on 21st April at West Berkshire Community Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Vera, fantastic father to Kelvin, Mark and wife Liz, much loved grandad to Amanda and Chloe and great grandad to Corey and Jasmine, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to current restrictions, private funeral at Shaw Cemetery on 19th May at 1pm. Donations if desired in memory of Ralph to Newbury Cancer Care c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020