WATTS Gillian (Jill) passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Community Hospital on Saturday 22nd February. Loving wife to the late David, mother to Carol and Andrew, mother-in-law to Mark and sister to Neil. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired to Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 27, 2020