WEIR. on 3rd April Ruby May Weir (née Benson) passed peacefully away after a long illness, aged 86 years. Beloved mother of Fiona and mother-in-law of Stuart, adored grandma of Henry and Byron and a cherished auntie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Speen on Friday 12th April at 12 noon. Floral tributes welcome or donations if desired in memory of Ruby to Prospect Hospice, Swindon c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
