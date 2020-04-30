|
WELLS June Evelyn (previously of Llamedos, The Green, Brightwalton) passed away peacefully on 20th April at Ashbourne Court Care Home, Andover aged 87. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private burial will take place, but any donations, in her memory, will go to The Dogs Trust, Newbury and should be sent c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Ashbourne Court for their care and dedication.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020