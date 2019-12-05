|
|
WESTALL on 29th November Dorothy passed peacefully away after a short illness at Winchcombe Place. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Kintbury on Monday 16th December at 2.00 p.m. followed by family interment at Christchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019