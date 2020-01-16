Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WHITEHEAD

Add a Memory
WHITEHEAD Obituary
WHITEHEAD Dorothy nee Moss of Brightwalton, loving Wife of Douglas Whitehead and much loved Mother-in-Law to Shirley and Raymond. Grandmother to Claire, Peter, James and Jemma. Great Grandmother to Josh, Leon, Jac, Daffyd, Poppy and Mia. Sister to George, Peter, Keith, Terry, Tony, David, Michael and Joan. Died 31st December 2019. Funeral Monday 27th January 2020 at Bournemouth Crematorium, East Chapel at 12 midday. Close Family Flowers only please but donations, if desired to Macmillan Caring Locally, Christchurch.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -