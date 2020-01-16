|
WHITEHEAD Dorothy nee Moss of Brightwalton, loving Wife of Douglas Whitehead and much loved Mother-in-Law to Shirley and Raymond. Grandmother to Claire, Peter, James and Jemma. Great Grandmother to Josh, Leon, Jac, Daffyd, Poppy and Mia. Sister to George, Peter, Keith, Terry, Tony, David, Michael and Joan. Died 31st December 2019. Funeral Monday 27th January 2020 at Bournemouth Crematorium, East Chapel at 12 midday. Close Family Flowers only please but donations, if desired to Macmillan Caring Locally, Christchurch.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020