WHITELAND. Daisy Margaret passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness on 3rd April 2019 at Fleetwood Lodge Nursing Home, aged 92 years. Reunited with her loving husband Eddie. Much loved mum, nan and great grandma to Edwina and Yvonne and their families who will be deeply missed by all. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th April 11am at Basingstoke Crematorium, all welcome. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Royal British Legion c/o Stowells Funeral Directors, Worting Road, Basingstoke RG21 8TS
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
