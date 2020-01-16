|
Wild, Michael (Mick) passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 74 years. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Michaels Church, Inkpen on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 2.30pm. Please wear something orange. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020