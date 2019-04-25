|
WILKES. Phyllis. Passed away peacefully on 16th April at Donnington Care Home, aged 98 years. Much loved wife of the late Fred. Mum to Colin and the late Ken, mother-in-law to Marjorie and Viv, grandmother to Clare, Lou, Steve and Andy and great grandmother to 10. Funeral service to be held on Friday 3rd May at West Berks Crematorium at 12pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, Thatcham RG19 3HX
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 25, 2019