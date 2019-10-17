Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS. Pauline Joyce peacefully passed away on October the 5th 2019 at Birchwood Care Home, aged 94 years. Widow to Bill, a loving mother to Robin and the late Adrian. Greatly loved Nan to Claire, Charlotte, Rebecca, Steven, John, Leon and great grandmother to Trevor and Lola. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service to take place on Friday October the 25th, at West Berkshire Crematorium, for 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, made payable to Ashgate Hospice Care Charity, may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.