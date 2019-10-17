|
WILLIAMS. Pauline Joyce peacefully passed away on October the 5th 2019 at Birchwood Care Home, aged 94 years. Widow to Bill, a loving mother to Robin and the late Adrian. Greatly loved Nan to Claire, Charlotte, Rebecca, Steven, John, Leon and great grandmother to Trevor and Lola. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service to take place on Friday October the 25th, at West Berkshire Crematorium, for 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, made payable to Ashgate Hospice Care Charity, may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019