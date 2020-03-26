|
|
WILLIAMS (Née McClelland) Louise Rose. Passed away peacefully on 12th March 2020 at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 31 years. Much loved and will be sadly missed by her husband John, children James and Sofia-Rose, mum Lorraine, dad David and all her family and friends. Private burial, memorial service will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Diabetes UK or the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity (To benefit the Wessex Kidney Centre) may be made via Louise's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 26, 2020