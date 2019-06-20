|
|
WILSON on Sunday 9th June Margaret passed peacefully away aged 82 years with family around her. A loving mother to Libby and Jan, a devoted grandmother to Georgina, Ben and Lara. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford on Monday 1st July at 2.00 p.m. followed by private interment. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations in her memory if desired to Help for Heroes and Save the Children UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019