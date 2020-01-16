|
WOODHOUSE on 26th December Gerald (Wally) passed peacefully away in hospital aged 91. Dear husband to Jean, loving dad to Julie and a loving grampy and great grampy. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for R.A.O.B c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020