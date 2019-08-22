|
Woodman Phelma (Sissy) of Craven Road, Newbury, passed away peacefully at home on the 10th August, aged 90. A loving Wife, Mum, Sister, Nan, Great Nanny and Great Great Nanny who will be forever missed. The funeral service is being held at Shaw Cemetery Chapel on 3rd September at 10am where all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only however, any donations are welcome and will be donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind. C/o Turner Brothers, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019