WRIGHT Alison Nee BRYANT sadly passed away on 27th June 2019 aged 55 years. A devoted wife to Martin and daughter-in-law to Ivy, loving sister to Alan and beloved aunty to Emily, she will be greatly missed by all. Funeral to be held at St. Mary's Church Kintbury on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 11:00am. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only. Donations in Alison's memory can be made to Newbury Cancer Care c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on July 11, 2019
