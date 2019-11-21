|
|
BROWN Abigail Louise, Passed away peacefully on 8th November 2019. Beloved daughter of David and Petra, sister to Jacqueline, Anna and the late Johan, also loving partner Stephen. Will be missed by so many. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 6th December at 12.00pm. Flowers welcome and or donations in Abigail's memory to the Duchess of Kent which can be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019