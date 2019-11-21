Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Abigail BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abigail Louise BROWN

Add a Memory
Abigail Louise BROWN Obituary
BROWN Abigail Louise, Passed away peacefully on 8th November 2019. Beloved daughter of David and Petra, sister to Jacqueline, Anna and the late Johan, also loving partner Stephen. Will be missed by so many. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 6th December at 12.00pm. Flowers welcome and or donations in Abigail's memory to the Duchess of Kent which can be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abigail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -