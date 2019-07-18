|
|
LOCKE Aileen sadly passed away peacefully at The Royal Berkshire Hospital on 8th July, aged 82. Much loved Mum to Sue, Ian and Andrew and devoted Nanny. Aileen was a special person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 2.15pm. All welcome to attend, please wear colour. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Coldstream Guards Association (Reading & Oxford) c/o A B Walker Funeral Directors, 40 Broadway, Thatcham. 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019