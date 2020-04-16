Home

Alan William Samuel VAUGHAN

Alan William Samuel VAUGHAN Obituary
VAUGHAN Alan William Samuel. Passed away on Monday 30th March 2020 at the age of 84. Alan was born in Swansea in 1936. An avid fan and supporter of Swansea Football Club for almost 80 years, he also sponsored and served many members of AA during his 40 year sobriety. He leaves a beloved wife, Nannette, two daughters, Wendy and Michelle, two sons-in-law, Jake and James, six grandchildren, Sophie, Chris, Tom, Charlotte, George and Yazzy, one great grandchild, Elle and a loving sister, Valerie
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020
