Hutchinson Alastair John passed away on 28th April 2020 at North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke aged 58 years. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Private funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only donations if desired for West Berkshire Mencap may be made online via Alastair's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 14, 2020
