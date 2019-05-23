|
MANSON Alastair sadly passed away on 6th May 2019 aged 85 years. Loving father to Vicky, Caroline, Gerard and David, step-father to Nicola, Gavin and Charmian. He will be missed by all who loved him, including his Grandchildren and Great Grandson. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at 3pm at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations in Alastair's memory can be made to Royal Berks Charity and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on May 23, 2019