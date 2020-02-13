|
COLES Alec Colin sadly passed away at West Berks Community Hospital on 2nd February 2020 aged 86 years. A wonderful and deeply loved Husband to Wendy, Father to Nicola, Lindsey and Mark, Grandad to Susan, Richard, Andrew and David and Father in law to Ann, Trevor and Peter. A caring and gracious man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Church, West Ilsley on 27th February 2020 at 11.45 followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory to Sue Ryder (Duchess of Kent) to AB Walker, Funeral Directors Thatcham or directly via the link http://www.memorygiving.com/aleccolincoles
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020