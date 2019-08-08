Home

MARTYN-JOHNS, Alfred passed away peacefully on 24th July 2019 aged 95 years. Alfred will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Marys Church, Kintbury on Thursday 8th August at 2.30 pm followed by a private committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Alfred for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019
