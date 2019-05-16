|
|
BROWN, Allan died peacefully on the 27th April 2019 aged 96 years and Hildegard Brown died peacefully on the 4th May 2019 aged 92 years. Reunited after a short parting. Married for 72 years, devoted parents to Karen and Simon, parents-in-law to Mike and Jackie, granny and grandpa to Madison and Jack and oma and opa to Charlotte and Caitlin. A service of celebration for the lives of Allan and Hildegard will be held at St Mary's Church Bucklebury on Tuesday the 28th of May at 12.00 noon.No flowers please but donations in their memory will be split between The Red Cross and The Salvation Army and can be sent to Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.Tel: 01635-522210.
Published in Newbury Today on May 16, 2019