Allen Jean Winifred. Past away peacefully on October 8th 2019 aged 103. Loving widow of Gilbert, mother of Gail and Jane, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Private cremation followed by memorial service. To be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Heydon, Norfolk on Monday 28th October at 3pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Lowveld Rhino Trust, Zimbabwe, www.lowveldrhinotrust.org. Or May be left at the church or forwarded to Hendry & Sons Funeral Directors, 4 Station Road, Foulsham, Norfolk, NR20 5RG.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019