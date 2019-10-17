Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Winifred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Jean Winifred

Add a Memory
Allen Jean Winifred Obituary
Allen Jean Winifred. Past away peacefully on October 8th 2019 aged 103. Loving widow of Gilbert, mother of Gail and Jane, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Private cremation followed by memorial service. To be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Heydon, Norfolk on Monday 28th October at 3pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Lowveld Rhino Trust, Zimbabwe, www.lowveldrhinotrust.org. Or May be left at the church or forwarded to Hendry & Sons Funeral Directors, 4 Station Road, Foulsham, Norfolk, NR20 5RG.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.