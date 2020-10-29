|
|
TUCKER Amanda, well known as Mandy passed away peacefully on 17th October aged 60. She was a much-loved sister of brothers Justin and Sandy and sister Bryony. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Basingstoke Crematorium. Due to current restrictions family and close friends only to attend. Family Flowers only. If desired, donations can be made to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' at wwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/. Enquires to Howe and Son Funeral Directors Tel (01635) 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 29, 2020