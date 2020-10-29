Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda TUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda TUCKER

Add a Memory
Amanda TUCKER Obituary
TUCKER Amanda, well known as Mandy passed away peacefully on 17th October aged 60. She was a much-loved sister of brothers Justin and Sandy and sister Bryony. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Basingstoke Crematorium. Due to current restrictions family and close friends only to attend. Family Flowers only. If desired, donations can be made to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' at wwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/. Enquires to Howe and Son Funeral Directors Tel (01635) 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -