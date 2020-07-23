|
|
RALPH Andrew Paul. 18th April 1961 - 4th July 2020. Loving husband to Donna, devoted father to James, Hannah, Nicola and Liam. Grandfather to Emily, Archie, Jamie, Kenny, Jenson, Lacie, Poppy and Stan-Lee. Brother to Colin, Glenda, Lorraine and Little Donna. Funeral directors are Camp Hopson. Due to COVID-19 there will be limited places in St Mary's Church Thatcham but please feel welcome to come to the churchyard and graveside, on 30th July 2020 at 1.30pm. If anyone would like to donate, please do so to Melanoma UK or Melanoma Fund.
Published in Newbury Today on July 23, 2020