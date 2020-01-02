|
|
O'Neill Angela Jane sadly passed away peacefully on 19th December in the Rainbow Room at West Berkshire Community Hospital after a brave battle with secondary breast cancer. Loving wife of Terry Mother of Carolyn and Andrew and Grandmother of Emma and Keri she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 11.15am, please wear a splash of colour to celebrate Angela's life. Family flowers only but if you desire charitable donations in Angela's memory may be made to Newbury Cancer Care Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 2, 2020