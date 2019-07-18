Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann BELCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann BELCHER

Add a Memory
Ann BELCHER Obituary
BELCHER on Tuesday 9th July 2019, Ann passed away peacefully after a short illness aged 70 years. Devoted wife to the late Mick and dearly loved mum, nan and sister she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired to Sue Ryder and Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.