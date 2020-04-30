|
SLADE Ann Valerie. It is with great sadness we announce the death of our Mum and Granny, on 12th April 2020, aged 81years. She leaves her Husband, John, Son and Daughter, David and Sue, Son-in-law Paul, Daughter-in-law Caroline and Grandchildren Aimee, Beth, Ashley and Ellie-Rose. Service at West Berkshire Crematorum on Wednesday 6th May at 12:00 noon, immediate family only but donations if desired for the NHS Charities Together may be made via Ann's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020