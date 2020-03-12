Home

Anne SINNOTT

Anne SINNOTT Obituary
SINNOTT Anne, passed away peacefully on 3rd March age 81. Loving Mum, Nan and Great Nana who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 27th March 2020 at 4.00pm. We ask that you wear a splash of colour to celebrate Anne's life. Flowers welcome or donations if desired can be made payable to Guide Dogs For The Blind and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
