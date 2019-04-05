|
ALLEN. Anthony. On 9th March 2019, Tony peacefully passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne, devoted dad to Tony, Pauline and Wendy, loving grandad to Hollie and Charlie, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Thursday 28th March at 12:45pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Rosemary Appeal may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019