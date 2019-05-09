|
|
BORKOWSKI Anthony Jan known as Tony or Boris passed away at home with his family by his side on 29th April 2019 aged 73 years. Much loved husband to Sue, dear father to Oliver and Thomas and fun Grandpa to Finn and Lola. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral to take place on Monday 20th May at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12 noon, all welcome. Family flowers only, donations in Tony's memory are to Sue Ryder and can be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019