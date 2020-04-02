Home

Anthony "Tony" DODD

Anthony "Tony" DODD Obituary
DODD Anthony (Tony), retired carpenter and joiner, sadly passed away on 24th March 2020 at the Wessex Lodge Nursing Home aged 88 years. Very much loved husband of Brenda, devoted dad to sons Michael, Peter and all grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Private burial due to corona-virus restrictions. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made to the NSPCC c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020
